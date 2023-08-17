‘I Don’t Know How Else You Describe That’: Fox News Anchors Perplexed After Chicago Mayor Cautions Against Calling Looters A ‘Mob’

Fox News anchors were perplexed over what to call groups of looters now that Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson has chastised reporters for using the word “mob.”

The confusion ensued after Grady Trimble‘s report on rampant retail theft happening in big cities across the country.

“In Los Angeles, you’ve probably seen this video of a mob of about 30 people ransacking a Nordstrom there, taking off with more than $300,000 worth of clothes, shoes and other items,” Grady said.

“We talked about the danger to employees. In this case, police say the crooks used bear spray on a security guard. Today, L.A.’s mayor, law enforcement officials and the district attorney’s office announced they’re creating a task force of investigators working around the clock to tackle organized retail crime.”

After the report, John Roberts pointed out, “You use the word ‘mob’ to describe what happened at that store.”

“It’s the only word I could think of,” Trimble replied.

Roberts continued, “Of course, Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago, says ‘Oh, be careful calling it a mob…'”

“They’re just kids,” Trimble finished Roberts’ sentence.

“Yeah, they’re just kids, they’re not Al Capone, but I don’t know how else you describe that,” Roberts said.

“Yeah, gang, mob, that’s it,” Trimble replied.

Roberts added, “A bunch of people robbing the store blind, that’s for sure.”

Roberts referred to Johnson’s response during a news conference when he lit into a local reporter, claiming the term “mob action” was not “appropriate” to describe a group of hundreds of young people looting a 7-Eleven store.

“That’s not appropriate. We’re not talking about ‘mob actions,’” Johnson said, continuing:

We have to be careful when we use language to describe certain behavior. It’s important that we speak of these dynamics in an appropriate way. This is not to obfuscate what has actually taken place. We have to be very careful when we use language to describe certain behavior. There’s history in this city. I mean, to refer to children as, like, baby Al Capones is not appropriate.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

