‘I Don’t Know If We Have a True Financial Crisis’: Larry Kudlow Declares the U.S. Economy Is Strong

Former Trump economic adviser and current Fox Business host Larry Kudlow joined Fox News’s America Reports on Thursday to discuss ongoing fears of an escalating banking crisis in the U.S.

“I know the media is constantly reporting a new financial and banking crisis. I don’t know if that’s true,” argued Kudlow, pouring cold water all over much of the coverage of the economy on the right.

“I don’t know if we have a true financial crisis. I think what you have is one particularly rogue bank. That being Silicon Valley Bank that did crazy things.”

“Then why is the Federal Reserve altering its monetary policy based on–” shot back anchor Sandra Smith before Kudlow interjected.

“Well, I don’t know that they will, by the way. And if the Fed pauses next week, they may just pause for one month. I’m telling you, they’re going to have to raise rates more because the economy is strong,” Kudlow declared.

“I don’t care about that. They do. The Atlanta Fed is predicting now 3.2% growth in Q1. That is a huge number,” he added, concluding the Fed will still have to work to tackle inflation:

And the inflation rate is still five or 6%, which is two to three times the Fed’s inflation target. So what I’m trying to explain to you is the Fed might pause judiciously, but only for a few weeks. I don’t know that we have a banking crisis. We may. And these things tend to come in clumps. So impossible to predict.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

