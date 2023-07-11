‘I Don’t Think There’s Anyone Who Looks Less Like a Woman Than Me,’ Chris Christie Tells Piers Morgan

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie told Piers Morgan that he doesn’t think there was anyone “who looks less like a woman than me” on Fox News on Tuesday, after Morgan jokingly asked Christie if he will start “identifying as a woman.”

As the guest host of Fox News Tonight, Morgan grilled Christie over his views on child gender transitioning — an issue Christie argued should be dealt with by parents and not the government.

“You have been, I would argue, probably the most progressive of the Republican candidates this time on this issue,” said Morgan during the segment, before suggesting that maybe Christie was “not a conservative” at all.

At the end of the interview, Morgan appeared to take another jab at Christie’s position on gender transitioning.

“Governor, great to see you again after all these years. You’ve weathered well, I have to say,” said Morgan.

“I see you’ve weathered well yourself, young man. Looking good,” Christie replied.

Morgan then quipped, “And just to clarify, you won’t be identifying as a woman if you get to the presidency, right?”

“Piers, I don’t think there’s anybody who looks less like a woman than me,” Christie shot back, as Morgan laughed.

