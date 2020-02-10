Democratic strategist James Carville turned things up to 11 (again) by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a “cult” by nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the 2020 election.

Carville drew a great deal of attention in the last few days for how profusely he has spoken against Sanders as the Democrats’ choice to put against President Donald Trump. When he joined Morning Joe on Monday to talk about the state of the race, Carville went full throttle as he warned that “the party has got to know who it is and who its constituents are.”

“The only thing, the only thing between the United States and the abyss is the Democratic Party. That’s it. If we go the way of the British labor party, if we nominate Jeremy Corbyn, it’s going to be the end of days…So I am scared to death, I really am.”

Carville went on to say that African American voters aren’t interested in “foolishness” like revolution and socialism, “they’re interested in somebody that’s going to come to them and articulate a vision as to how they fit into this country.”

“If we lose that, we’re going to be the British labor party and be out some theoretical left-wing la la land,” Carville said. “I’m afraid that Donald Trump is going to get re-elected and I have to do this four more years and I don’t think we can make it. I really don’t…The country can’t continue like this.”

The conversation continued with Carville outlining his view that politics should be about “coalitions” and tackling issues, not being an “ideologue” or talking about “reparations or any kind of goofy left-wing thing out there.”

“There’s a certain part of the Democratic Party that wants us to be a cult,” Carville said, ostensibly referencing Sanders’ impassioned base of support.

“I’m not interested in being in a cult…I’m not a very culty person.”

