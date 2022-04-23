‘I Get the Panic!’ Bill Maher Hits Democrats and ‘The Left’ But Says Republicans ‘Junking Democracy’ Are Worse

Comic and pundit Bill Maher criticized Democrats and “the left” but said that “for all their flaws,” they’re preferable to a Republican Party that he says is “OK with America continuing to exist as a country, but without being a democracy.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host used his “New Rules” segment to slam Democrats, but slam Republicans even harder. He cited several GOP officials campaigning on messages he says are anti-democratic, and offered an explanation:

But now many Republicans have decided that democracy is what’s wrong with America. A lot of people drive themselves crazy, asking Republicans for evidence that Biden somehow stole the election. But that’s a fool’s errand. In the circular logic of today’s right, the evidence that the election was stolen is that they lost.

The logic goes like this: We all know America should be made great again. And one side won and it made great again, it said so right on their hats. So logically, the other side wanted America to stay bad, and there’s no way Jesus, who loves America, would let that happen.

Same thing with voter fraud, which has been studied a million times, all with the same result, it’s negligible and doesn’t affect elections again missing the point. The evidence of voter fraud is that sometimes Democrats win. This is madness.

Democrats and Republicans have always certainly had their differences; taxes and guns, abortion, wearing cowboy boots with a suit. But neither ever really doubted that our system of accepting electoral loss was what made America different from so many countries who could never get that right. It was, as much as anything, what made America great despite the fact that in a democracy? Yes, the people who win sometimes get things wrong. Maybe that’s why Churchill called democracy the worst system of government, except for all the others.

The left today is getting a lot of things wrong. Police departments gutted, kids taught crazy shit, unpopular thought being scrubbed, trying to reframe America as irredeemably racist. I get the panic!

But solutions short of junking democracy can and must handle this. What do tough guys and true patriots do in times of panic? They don’t panic.

But conservatives now sound creepily like the generals in some country when they finally experimented with democracy for the first time and, well, they didn’t like it so much. I’m afraid we let the voters decide and they fucked up. Next month, the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC is holding their convention in Hungary, Hungary. What’s the matter with Kansas? Well, apparently it’s not authoritarian enough because the new platform from the right is making the world safe from democracy.