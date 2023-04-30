‘I Go There to Represent’: Shannon Bream Talks Attending WHCD Even Though ‘Some People Don’t Like’ Fox Newsers Being There

Fox News’ Shannon Bream joined Fox & Friends to talk about her weekend and her reasons for attending the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Bream beamed into the show on Sunday as Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth ran clips from Roy Wood Jr’s roast as the night’s master of ceremonies. Asked for her thoughts on the vibe from the event, Bream began by explaining that “some people don’t like that Fox people go to this, and I’m like, ‘No, no!’ I go there to represent.”

“I’m happy to walk in with my head held high with our Fox team and get in the room and do our thing,” she continued.

Fox News was a definite point of conversation at the WHCD, given the jokes about the firings of Tucker Carlson and CNN’s Don Lemon. Bream chose not to talk about this, nor did she elaborate on which people “don’t like” Fox News people attending the dinner. She went down a happier route instead by talking about the fun she had while pregaming with Janice Dean and going to Fox’s pre-dinner party.

Love this lady and not just because she knows my favorite snacks! ⁦ pic.twitter.com/wjFSqu7Lfl — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 30, 2023

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com