‘I Got One!’ CNN Airs Shocking New Body Cam Footage of DC Police Officer Being Attacked During Capitol Riot

New footage from DC Police Officer Michael Fanone’s body camera was aired on CNN Tonight as he was tased and attacked while defending the Capitol Building on January 6th.

You can hear one of the rioters yell “I got one,” as he takes a hold of Fanone.

Fanone yells in agony as the crowd shoves him around. He pleads with the mob, “I got kids.”

Some in the crowd begin to yell, “Don’t hurt him.”

Another protestor’s voice pops up saying, “We’re better than this!” You can see two sides form, the people protecting Fanone and those continuing to try to attack him. The groups have shoving matches as those around Fanone try to get him to safety.

Some voices begin yelling at the crowd to “make room” and “let him through,” and continue to make pleas for his safety.

Once in the hands of officers, they begin to get him medical help.

“I got it. It’s my partner,” his partner says as he approaches him. “Mike, stay in there, buddy. Mike, it’s Jimmy, I’m here.” His partner then turns to the other officers and says, “Take his fucking vest off. He’s having trouble breathing.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

