‘I Gotta Be Honest, It Doesn’t Look That Bad’: Newsmax Host Skeptical of Giuliani’s Dramatic Backslap Claim

Newsmax host Greg Kelly told Rudy Giuliani the slap on the back he received on Sunday at a Staten Island grocery store didn’t “look that bad.”

Giuliani was campaigning for his son Andrew Giuliani, who is running for governor of New York. In security video released by the store, an employee approaches Rudy Giuliani from behind and gives him a solid pat on the back. The man reportedly said, “Hey, what’s up, scumbag?”

Since then, Giuliani has recounted the incident in dramatic fashion.

“I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me,” he said. “It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn’t knock me down, but it hurt tremendously.”

He was roundly mocked on Twitter in response.

Appearing on Newsmax Monday night, Giuliani’s interview began with sound difficulties, as a motor of some kind drowned out the former New York City mayor.

“Hey, Mr. Mayor, is somebody mowing the lawn right outside your window?” Kelly asked. “I can barely hear you.”

“Yeah, we’re at a big rally in Staten Island right around the corner from where I was attacked yesterday,” Giuliani replied.

Kelly then played the security footage.

“I’m gonna show the people what happened,” the host said. “This person with the hand on your back, I gotta be honest, it doesn’t look that bad. But I understand that looks can be deceiving.”

In the video, the man slaps Giuliani on the back, after which a woman next to Giuliani gently places her hand in the same spot, as if to reassure him.

Watching the video, Giuliani claimed Kelly was looking at the woman touching Giuliani, not the store employee.

“You know that was that was the woman who was rubbing my back, not the guy who lived,” Giuliani said.

Kelly smirked and the show re-ran the footage of the man slapping Giuliani on the back.

“Alright, good. Well, that makes sense,” the host said, appearing to play along. “Well look, I’m sorry you were roughed up, but the campaign trail is crazy–are you in a monster truck rally?! What’s going on there in Staten Island?!”

Giuliani responded by describing the campaign rally he just attended for his son.

Watch above via Newsmax.

