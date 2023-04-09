‘I Have Boobs’: Fox’s Julie Banderas Says Sports Bras Are ‘Made for Women’ Not Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas objected to Nike’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney in a discussion with Brian Kilmeade on Saturday because “women’s sportswear are made for women.”

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney has been at the center of outrage on the right over partnering with brands like Bud Light and Nike.

Banderas and Fox regular Jeremy Hunt were on One Nation with Brian Kilmeade this weekend to discuss the boycotts and backlash.

Kilmeade showed clips of Mulvaney’s sponsor spots as well as pushback from figures like Kid Rock before asking his guests why the brands would “think this sells.”

Banderas said she is “confused why any woman would look at a trans woman and say, ‘Oh, yeah, I got to get that sports bra.'”

“I don’t understand. I mean, for for branding purposes alone, you are trying to sell — Isn’t that what this business is all about?” she said.

Kilmeade agreed, and Banderas then gave an explanation of the purpose of a sports bra.

“So as a woman, I’m going to tell you a little secret: I have boobs,” she said. “And I wear sports bras. And sports bras control our bodies when we go running. But women who are trans are not my body.”

“I’m not going to buy something off of a man who is now trans woman based on the fact that she happens to enjoy a sports bra when she doesn’t have the same body parts,” Banderas said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

“Right,” Kilmeade agreed. “And plus, are we outta women? Is Mia Hamm busy?”

The three then talked about the sponsorships being “virtue signaling” by the corporations, and Hunt credited the right for sticking with their plans to drop the products. They then emphasized that this was not an “anti-trans” view.

“It’s not about anti-trans, and I want to make that very perfectly clear,” said Banderas. “This is about men and women. And women’s sportswear are made for women.”

