Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) hit back against the Trump impeachment defense team on MSNBC in response to them showing years-old footage of her calling to “impeach the motherfucker.”

In an appearance on All In on Tuesday night, Tlaib offered her pithy reaction to Trump lawyer David Schoen featuring her in a montage of Democratic politicians arguing for impeachment across much of the former president’s first term.

“Now, one of the arguments presented by the lawyers, which was a stitched-together video, is actually a reprisal of what they did a year ago,” host Chris Hayes noted. “The basic argument is Democrats have always wanted to impeach the guy. They wanted to impeach him and looked for an excuse. You featured twice in it.”

“What’s your reaction to that?” he asked, after airing the clip.

“I mean, I was right,” Tlaib snarked as she laughed.

“This is a person that’s been lawless,” Tlaib went on. “Not only that, is a crooked billionaire running his businesses out of the White House. He was absolutely committing impeachable offenses.”

“This primary impeachment that you see before the Senate right now to convict him is for the violence on January 6th,” she continued. “But for many of us, especially here in my district, we saw that it was extremely corrupted that they were putting the Trump Organization first. They were putting a for-profit organization, his businesses before the people’s business, and making sure that, again, folks were staying at the Trump Hotel to do all this, and, again, many of us didn’t wait for him to bribe a foreign government. Nor did we wait, in the 13th Congressional district, for a white supremacist attack on our Capitol. We knew what he was about and we called him out on day one.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

