Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struck back at President Donald Trump on Wednesday in response to his free-wheeling address from the White House Rose Garden.

The two leading Democrats were supposed to hold a meeting with Trump on infrastructure Wednesday, but Trump stormed out in retaliation to Pelosi’s remarks earlier that he was “engaged in a cover-up.” Trump held an impromptu speech where he railed against Robert Mueller’s investigation, took shots at the media and vowed to not work with Democrats while they charged forth with investigations.

When Pelosi and Schumer returned to Congress for a joint press conference, the House Speaker started by saying she “won’t characterize” Trump’s comments as he terminated their meeting, but that Democrats were ready to have a discussion on infrastructure and the president, apparently, was not.

“For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have, [he] wasn’t really respectful of the Congress and the White House working together. He just took a pass. Just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the President of the United States. I pray for the United States of America.”

Schumer got up next, and he said that what happened in the White House “would make your jaw drop.” As he spoke of the plan Democrats wanted to put forward and preliminary talks with Trump before the meeting, Schumer said the president was “looking for every excuse” not to go ahead, and accused him of setting up the meeting to deliberately blow it up.

“He came up with this preplanned excuse. It’s clear this was not a spontaneous move on the president’s part. It was planned. When we got in the room, the curtains were closed. The president — there was a place for him at the front so he could stand and attempt to tell us why he wouldn’t do infrastructure. And of course, then he went to the Rose Garden with prepared signs that had been printed up long before our meeting.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com