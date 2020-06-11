The View’s Joy Behar retracted her comments, Thursday, after calling President Donald Trump a “domestic terrorist.”

The remarks came during the show’s opening discussion — which centered on Trump’s raging against Washington’s state government for how they’ve handled the protests over George Floyd’s death. The panel particularly focused on this tweet where Trump labelled the demonstrators “domestic terrorists.”

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Whoopi Goldberg, an American actor and comedian, asked Behar if she thought Trump’s rhetoric was escalating the possibility of violence. Behar, in response, scoffed at the president’s leadership amid the ongoing civil unrest.

“He doesn’t help anything. As a matter of fact, he has the nerve to call anybody a domestic terrorist? He’s the domestic terrorist. He’s the one who’s been impeached for obstructing justice in this country,” Behar said. “By the way, if he wants to do something about Seattle, somebody better show him where it is on the map. I doubt that he even knows where it is. Get back in your bunker.”

The panel continued to discuss how Trump is more focused on labelling rioters as “terrorists” than in addressing calls for racial justice. But Goldberg eventually returned to Behar and asked her to clean up her comments.

“Joy, I need you to clear up one thing,” she said. “You were not calling the president a domestic terrorist. You were just saying that his take on this is a little crazier than you thought, is that right?”

“Yeah. I guess,” Behar answered. “I’m not calling anybody names like he does. It’s just that, it seems ironic that he would be calling domestic terrorists. I’ll get in trouble for calling him a domestic terrorist, he won’t get in trouble for calling innocent people domestic terrorists. That’s the irony of this conversation, so I take it back.”

Watch above, via ABC.

