New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he’s concerned that President Donald Trump will embark on a legal campaign against mail-in voting in the event he loses the 2020 election.

On Monday, Trump went on a Twitter diatribe in which he once again claimed (without evidence) that mail-in voting would lead to mass corruption and make 2020 “the most RIGGED Election in our nations history.”

Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended. We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Trump also invoked an interview where Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News mail-in ballots would “open the floodgates of potential fraud.”

As CNN’s Jim Sciutto interviewed Cuomo on a number of topics, he noted that Trump is attacking mail-in voting while the country continues to discuss the practice amid the coronavirus pandemic leading up to the November election.

This led to Sciutto asking Cuomo “are you concerned that the attorney general and the president are creating a case to challenge the results of the election if they were to lose?”

“Yes,” Cuomo answered, “I believe this is a setup.”

Cuomo went on by asking “why do you want people getting on lines” when crowds are counterproductive to public health during the crisis.

I think this a setup, I think they’re going to lose the election, I think they are going to claim fraud and they’re going to go back to these states with mail-in voting and they’re going to use that as an argument. I just hope they don’t do that. The one thing we can’t take in this country with all the anger and all this division, we need a definitive result in November. We cannot have a situation where one side says ‘well, I didn’t really lose,’ and I think this is a setup for that. I’m sorry to say that, and it may sound cynical, but after watching this administration sometimes cynicism is merited.

During the 2016 election, Trump said “I’ll keep you in suspense” when asked if he would accept the results if he lost to Hillary Clinton. After Trump came into office, he assembled a commission to investigate voter fraud around the country, but it disbanded in 2018 after failing to discover evidence of widespread fraud.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]