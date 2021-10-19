‘I Think We’ve Spent Plenty of Time With You Today’: Psaki Clashes With Newsmax Correspondent on Buttigieg Paternity Leave

White House press secretary Jen Psaki clashed with Newsmax correspondent Emerald Robinson Tuesday over Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s paid paternity leave.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook reported last week that the Transportation Secretary had been on paternity leave for the past few weeks to spend time with his husband Chasten and their newborn children.

Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson asked Psaki during the briefing, “Given the seriousness of the supply chain crisis and the multiple issues that you outlined, wouldn’t it be wise for the Secretary to get back on the bicycle, so to speak, and come back to work?”

“He’s at work,” Psaki responded.

“He’s on paternity leave,” Robinson said.

“I was on a conference call with him this morning,” Psaki remarked.

“He’s in the department now every day?” Robinson asked.

Psaki proceeded to defend paternity and maternity leave and said, “We’re not going to back away from that.”

“We are quite confident in the capabilities of the civil servants, the leadership at the Department of Transportation, just as we are at companies across the country, where women, men take maternity and paternity leave.”

She mentioned how she took maternity leave while in the Obama administration.

As Psaki tried to call on another reporter, Robinson continued to call out questions.

“Emerald, I think we’ve spent plenty of time with you today,” Psaki said. “Let’s give some other people more time here.”

You can watch the video above, via KCSO.

