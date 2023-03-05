‘I Understand Your Passion’: Painfully Awkward Moment Ensues After MSNBC Guest Calls CPAC a ‘Gathering of Sexual Predators’

Lindy Li, a DNC national finance committee member, had MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian momentarily nonplussed on Saturday’s Yasmin Vossoughian Reports when she described CPAC as a “gathering of sexual predators” and Donald Trump as a “serial rapist.”

In the segment, Vossoughian spoke with Li and MSNBC political analyst Susan Del Percio about CPAC, 2024 GOP hopefuls, and what “woke” means.

After attacking Nikki Haley as “cringeworthy” and a “total sell-out,” Li responded to the discussion about how “woke” is being defined.

“Let’s be clear what anti-woke means. It’s anti-Black,” she said. “And I think people are very reluctant to say it, but I don’t mince any words, and that’s the truth. That’s their way of, you know, sounding the dog whistle without being extremely explicit.”

Li then gave her summary of the annual event put on by the ACU.

“Let’s also not ignore the fact that CPAC has become a gathering of sexual predators. Let’s be honest,” Li said. She went on to bring up accusations against organizer Matt Schlapp and Rep. Jim Jordan, and the investigation into Matt Gaetz. She called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene an “adulteress” and said Rep. Lauren Boebert “brags about carrying a Glock.”

Speaking about Saturday’s keynote at CPAC, Li said “and then tonight, we have Trump, a serial rapist.”

“This is the party that claims to be the party of Christian family values, And I had nothing to say or do but laugh at that,” she concluded.

About four and a half seconds of awkward silence then preceded some stammering by Vossoughian before she tried to offer a walk-back on the characterizations.

“I, I just — I just want to be clear here, though, you know, that – it’s important to put out there, we, we understand the accusations that have been made against, of course, the former president, Lindy. And of course, I understand your passion in this topic as well. But I want to be clear, of course, that that — none of that has actually rung true as of yet. Just, they’ve all been accusations so far,” Vossoughian managed to say before thanking her guests and ending the segment.

Del Percio, a former advisor to Democrat Andrew Cuomo, did not comment.

The show’s Twitter account did highlight Lindy Li’s appearance on Saturday, but for whatever reason chose a different clip to highlight.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

