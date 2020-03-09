Democratic candidate Joe Biden ripped into President Donald Trump during an interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, which will air Monday night. Referencing the president’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Biden stated, “I wish he would just be quiet. I really mean it. That’s an awful thing to say about a president, but I wish he’d be quiet. Just let the experts speak.”

During the interview, O’Donnell asked Biden, “Do you think the market reaction is a reaction to the markets realizing the President simply does not tell them, or the world, or this country, the truth about this situation. And a market needs clear information.”

“I believe that’s the case,” Biden responded. “There’s no confidence in the President, in anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, when he’s actually imploding in the process. But there’s a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt,” added the former Vice President.

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to blame Saudi Arabia, Russia, and “Fake News” for the market fall.

The president additionally blamed “The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party,” for “doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation.”

Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]