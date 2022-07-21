‘I Wouldn’t Be So Rosy – He is at Risk’: Trump Covid Czar Disagrees With Doctor on Fox News About Biden’s Survival Chances

Adm. Brett Giroir, who was a Covid czar under former President Donald Trump, warned that people shouldn’t “be so rosy” about President Joe Biden’s prognosis with him being diagnosed with Covid since he’s “at risk.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Thursday that Biden, 79, was diagnosed with Covid “this morning” and he’s “experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Thursday, Giroir disagreed with Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary, who said, “I’m not concerned about a serious case of anything developing.”

I think we need to be quite careful because the president is at advanced age. He also has underlying health conditions including atrial fibrillation, he’s had previous aneurysms and strokes. So I would be cautious. I wouldn’t be so rosy potentially as Dr. Makary, that everything’s going to be fine. He is at risk. The other issue I would say is that Paxlovid is a obviously very good drug but it has drug/drug interactions with many of the drugs I believe the president is on, including blood thinners or anticoagulants and it could cause dangerous changes in that. So I’m sure the White House Medical Unit is on this and is monitoring that. But that is one issue with Paxlovid in in addition to the rebound I would watch for with the president.

Watch above, via Fox News.

