If CNN’s ‘The Source’ With Kaitlan Collins Sounds Familiar, It’s Because CNN Used the Same Name for a Failed CNN+ Show

Kaitlan Collins‘ new primetime slot on CNN may sound familiar because it’s the same name the network used for a failed CNN+ show with anchor Kasie Hunt.

The new program, titled The Source With Kaitlan Collins, will officially debut on Monday July 10 at the 9 p.m. timeslot. The Source is one of the last creations of ousted network CEO Chris Licht and the flag ship operation designed to help rebuild CNN’s crumbling ratings, as viewers flock to Fox News and MSNBC.

According to Nielsen, CNN’s primetime ratings for the 25 and 54 age demographic fell by 19% during the second quarter of 2023, while MSNBC’s increased 15%. Collins’ show will compete in the same hour as Rachel Maddow‘s weekly appearance on MSNBC.

However, the name may remind audiences of the The Source with Kasie Hunt, which lasted less than a month, airing on the deceased streaming platform for a total of 19 episodes. CNN’s corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery canceled CNN+ last year.

Regardless, the network hopes to rebuild its primetime dominance with Collins’ connections to the D.C. political world and “bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day,” according to CNN publicity.

Collins rose from the ranks at the network by starting as a fiery White House correspondent under Donald Trump‘s administration, where she was not afraid to challenge the president and other government officials with tough questions.

Recently, Collins was made a co-anchor on CNN: This Morning where she used to sit alongside fired CNN anchor Don Lemon. Over the last few weeks, she has led “CNN Primetime” with original interviews and town-hall specials, featuring Trump and other presidential candidates.

