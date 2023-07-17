‘If You All Wanna Be Strip-Searched…’ – Eric Swalwell Gives Persistent Fox News Reporter Snarky Response About White House Cocaine

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) initiated a snark attack against Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on Monday.

Heinrich asked various Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the Secret Service’s unsuccessful investigation into who left a baggy of cocaine in the White House two weeks ago. Last week, agents concluded their search and claimed they are unable to identify a culprit. Many on the right allege the Secret Service is covering up for someone and have speculated that it is Hunter Biden, whose history of crack cocaine addiction is well known.

“Why do you think the Secret Service doesn’t care that cocaine was found at the Biden White House?” Heinrich asked the California Democrat.

“Oh, I hope they care,” Swalwell responded. “There’s thousands of people who go in and out of the White House.”

The congressman then told Heinrich – a mainstay of the White House press briefing room – that if she and her colleagues want tighter security, they should speak with the Secret Service.

“If you all want to be strip-searched, you know, for substances before you go into the White House, that’s something that you should work with the Secret Service to see if they can accommodate.”

On Fox News Sunday, White House spokesman John Kirby said the Secret Service “did the best they could.”

“It’s not the kind of thing we want to see happen,” Kirby said. before repeating the White House’s now standard comment about the area being open to visitors. “If there’s things we can do to prevent that in the future, we certainly will do that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

