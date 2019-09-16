Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D – Minn.) blasted President Donald Trump’s bellicose threats against Iran over its alleged attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil facility, claiming: “This administration that lies about weather maps or crowd sizes cannot be trusted.”

Omar made her comments to CNN’s Erin Burnett in response to a Trump Tweet from Sunday evening that warned the US was “locked and loaded” and ready to respond, pending confirmation that Iran was responsible for a purported drone and missile attack that crippled one of Saudi Arabia’s main oil processing facilities.

“Do you have any idea what he means by that?” Burnett asked Omar.

” I don’t, a lot of people don’t, and I don’t think even Iran really fully cares about that,” Omar replied. “I think what this president and this administration does is they say a lot of things and they don’t understand the consequences it has on the world stage.”

When Burnett followed up to ask if a military strike should be an option, Omar emphasized that Trump cannot act unilaterally no matter who was responsible for the attack.

“Congress has the constitutional right to declare war. The president doesn’t have it. The Secretary of State doesn’t it have and Saudi Arabia certainly doesn’t have it,” Omar noted, before referencing Trump’s week-long, Sharpie-gate obsession, where he refused to acknowledge he was wrong about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama.

“I think we need to make sure that the American people understand that this administration that lies about weather maps or crowd sizes cannot be trusted to give us the full information we need to be able to make a decision whether we should be going to war or not with Iran,” Omar said. “We are not in a position to think about another endless war and I really hope that my colleagues in Congress are going to pressure this administration to take a step back and figure out how we use diplomacy in the escalating situation.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

