Ilhan Omar Claims ‘King of Hate’ Tucker Carlson ‘Risked Lives’ Daily on Fox News Show

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called former Fox News host Tucker Carlson “the king of hate” and claimed he risked lives with his show daily during an interview with Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC, Tuesday.

After a Minnesota man was charged with committing arson at two mosques and vandalizing Omar’s office, the congresswoman said she would continue to work to ensure that the Biden administration “takes anti-Muslim hate and violence as seriously as it does other attacks on other faith groups.”

“Of course, this Islamophobia, the racism, the bigotry doesn’t come out of nowhere,” replied Hasan. “There are people who incite it. There are people who push it and promote it. I’m thinking of a certain media network that just got rid of their top rated cable host, Tucker Carlson.”

Hasan then played a compilation of clips that showed Carlson calling Omar “loathsome” and “a symbol of America’s failed immigration system,” before asking the congresswoman for her thoughts on Fox News’ decision to fire him.

“Tucker was the king of hate and loved, you know, fear-mongering and picking on immigrants and Muslims in many cases,” Omar claimed. “This was a man who obviously trafficked the replacement theory. He was a man who was named in many of the manifestos of mass shooters that specifically targeted Muslims.”

Omar said she was “both relieved and terrified” by Carlson’s firing due to “where he might end up and the kind of platform he might end up having.” She also said it was difficult to “make people understand just how dangerous this man was and how many lives he risked with his hateful rhetoric on a daily basis.”

Carlson and Omar have traded harsh words with one another for years, and the congresswoman called on advertisers to boycott his show Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2019.

