Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shot back at President Donald Trump on CNN following his comments attacking her Somali origin, calling him a “racist” who “lives to prey on people’s fears.”

After CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked Omar on Wednesday what she thought of Trump’s attack, Omar responded, “I mean, the president clearly loves to prey on people’s fears. He spreads the disease of hate everywhere he goes, and these cult rallies that he’s holding across the country are now being fueled by fear.”

“It is no surprise that he is so fearful of winning Minnesota that he has to resort to this hate, because what he knows is that the Democratic power in Minnesota runs through turnout in the fifth congressional district, and we are going to make sure not only does he not win Minnesota, but that he doesn’t get back to the White House,” she continued.

On the cheers from Trump’s supporters following his remarks, Omar said, “I mean it shows, really, the ways in which our country has descended into a place where you are being attacked for being an immigrant, you’re being attacked for being Muslim, and you’re being attacked even for being a woman in a political sphere.”

“You can see just how low not only Republicans, but even their base, have gotten, and when you have attacks coming from the highest office in this country, it is completely reshaping the societal outlooks of our country, and it’s quite shameful,” the congresswoman added.

Omar went on to say, “We have a president who is overseeing one of the most financial devastations our country has ever seen, and we are dealing with a clear uprising across the country where people are fed up and are ready for systematic change, and instead of addressing those issues, he resorts to racist attacks and attacking immigrants.”

“I mean, this is a president who doesn’t recognize that his own mother and grandfather were immigrants. That four of his children were born to women who were immigrants,” she concluded. “Not only is he a racist, but he’s a racist xenophobic, because he’s not against immigration, he’s just against immigrants who look like me.”

Watch above via CNN.

