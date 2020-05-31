Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) ripped President Donald Trump on Sunday over his conduct throughout the protests against George Floyd’s death.

Omar’s district remains the center of national protests since the arrest that led to Floyd’s death took place in Minneapolis. During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Omar was asked for her thoughts about how the National Guard was dispatched in response to the violence, looting and chaos that unfolded in the midst of these protests.

“The community did feel [relieved] to know that there will not be a burning of their businesses and their homes,” Omar said. “We are obviously worried and feeling terrorized about that prospect, but there really was also many people who chose to demonstrate and not abide by the curfew, who felt like they also were terrorized by the presence of tanks, by the presence of the National Guard and a militarized police.”

Eventually, Omar was asked for what she wants to hear from Trump as the protests continue. This led to her condemning the president for his incendiary comments lately.

“This president has failed in really understanding the kind of pain and anguish many of his citizens are feeling,” said Omar. “When you have a president who really is glorifying violence, who’s talking about the kind of vicious dogs and weapons that could be unleashed on citizens, it’s quite appalling and disturbing. We condemn other nations when their presidents make those kind of statements when there’s unrest in their countries, and we have to condemn our president alt the highest sort of condemnation.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]