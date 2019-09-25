Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal shows that he considers himself “above the law,” which has much to do with why it has taken so long for his opponents to raise impeachment against him.

In an interview on Tuesday with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Omar was asked why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t launch an impeachment inquiry over Robert Mueller’s findings, but decided to go ahead in light of the whistleblower report on Trump’s call to the president of Ukraine. Omar explained that Trump is “in the process of self-impeachment and this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

“This particular incident shows that the president clearly thinks he’s above the law,” Omar continued. “He is withholding aid so he can pressure a foreign country to dig dirt on a potential presidential opponent. That is very unconstitutional and we must hold him responsible.”

