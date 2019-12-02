Congresswoman Ilhan Omar argued in favor of focusing the impeachment case against President Donald Trump to his alleged misconduct on Ukraine by analogizing it to prosecuting one specific case against “mob bosses who have committed atrocity after atrocity.”

Speaking with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Omar acknowledged that she had long thought that impeaching Trump was always going to be a case of “when” not “if.” So Melber asked where she stood on focusing the House impeachment case strictly on Ukraine.

“You have previously advocated for impeaching this president on other grounds before the Ukraine bribery plot was exposed,” Melber noted. “What is your current thinking on how narrow or broad to advance impeachment?”

“Right now, I think it is really important for us to have it be narrowed, because this is a very concise case, regardless of the shenanigans that the Republicans are engaged in at the moment,” Omar explained. “The public can clearly understand where the violations are and can follow this case.”

The latest CNN poll, from last week, found that 50% of the American public favors impeachment and removal of Trump, a number that did not change from October, before the public impeachment hearings began.

“To make sure I’m hearing you right on that, you would say on, say, the bigotry that you discussed before, the [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller stuff, you’d say leave that out?” Melber pushed.

“I think there are other opportunities, but right now we have a clear case, and I believe that we should follow this one,” Omar replied. “You know, I’ve used examples where you’ve had mob bosses who have committed atrocity after atrocity, and have violated our criminal codes of conduct, and we got them on one narrow case. But they get to serve time .”

“Congresswoman, it sounds like you are artfully making a comparison on the legal precedent to this president and Al Capone?”

“Yes,” Omar answered, smiling.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

