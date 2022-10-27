Jim Messina, the former Obama adviser whose career since has involved advising world leaders and lobbying for a cryptocurrency company, claimed on Fox News he’s so bullish on bitcoin he would “bet you my Porsche” on it.

Messina served as deputy chief of staff to President Barack Obama during his first term and then campaign manager for his successful re-election campaign. He joined the board of Blockchain.com last year — so take his eager endorsement of bitcoin with a grain of decentralized salt.

“I think blockchain and crypto is one of the most exciting developments in our lifetime,” Messina told Neil Cavuto on Fox Business. “I think when this is all over, this generation will be known for Covid and reimagining our financial system. I’m incredibly bullish on this.”

“What about bitcoin itself?” Cavuto asked, adding the disclaimer that Messina is a “big proponent” of the currency.

“I’m bullish. I’m buying bitcoin right now,” Messina said. When the Fox anchor asked if Messina is confident bitcoin will rally from where it’s currently hovering around $20,000 back up to $60,000, the former Obama adviser made a wager.

“I’ll bet you my Porsche it gets back,” he said.

“Life truly is good if you have that to bet,” Cavuto replied.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

