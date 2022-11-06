‘I Won’t Do Anything Bad Except Maybe Coup!’ Trump Begs To Be Let Back On Twitter In SNL Roast of Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Saturday Night Live roasted Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover with a sketch that featured former President Donald Trump begging to be let back on the platform at a content moderation meeting.

Amy Schumer was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Deadline reported on NAME’s hosting gig, noting “Schumer previously hosted the NBC show in October 2015 and May 2018 and was heavily involved in helping Kim Kardashian craft her monologue for her appearance in October 2021.”

Steve Lacy was the musical guest.

Schumer teased the appearance with an online mini-sketch promo in which the comic superstar gave castmember James Austin Johnson a list of demands in her “rider,” ostensibly for the littlest Schumer, which included things like a bowl of cigarettes, some razor blades, and fruit snacks:

But before Schumer could begin her hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 937th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

The very first cold open — on October 11, 1975 — lasted only 96 seconds and featured Chevy Chase uttering the catchphrase as a confused production assistant on a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night. Early cold opens — colds open? — featured Chase performing a pratfall, often in character as then-President Gerald Ford.

Schumer’s second sketch involved a series of people appealing their suspensions from Twitter, including Trump:

TRUMP: That’s right. It’s me Donald Trump. Just John, not Jonathan. But I know many Jonathans, and I represent all of them. No more than jtt himself, jonathan taylor thomas who is a personal friend of mine. I saw him on home improvement, and I said that kid is going to be a star, and he was for a very brief time. But jtt wasn’t very nice to chevy chase in man of the house, was he? Won’t be back for a reboot. Can you believe that? TWITTER STAFFER: Sure. Why do you want to be back on twitter? Didn’t you start your own social media website? TRUMP: Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Yes, we’ve all moved to true social, and we love true social. It’s very great, and in many ways also terrible. It’s very bad. Very, very bad. It’s a little buggy in terms of making the phone screens crack and the automatically draining of the venmo. Let me back on twitter, I won’t do anything bad except maybe coup.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

