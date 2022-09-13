‘I’ll Love You, Always’: Drew Barrymore Professes Love to Ex Justin Long During On-Air Reunion

Drew Barrymore reunited with ex-boyfriend Justin Long on a recent episode of her daytime talk show and things got emotional.

On the Monday edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, she welcomed Long for the season three premiere.

The pair dated in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2010. They reunited on the show for the first time in a few years and professed they still have a deep love for one another.

“We haven’t seen each other. We’ve been texting and audio messages. We’re just reuniting on national television,” Barrymore announced.

“You know how, when your former love has a — hosts a show and yeah, this is wild,” Long said.

Barrymore recalled recently bragging about how funny Long is to a mutual friend.

“It was so flattering. I mean, you know, I think of you and I wanted to say, I said it as I was watching it — You’re the funny one. I mean, you are one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. Everyone knows this ’cause they watch your show,” Long said.

“You know, you went toe to toe when you’re a kid with (David) Letterman. Not many people can do that. We had a lot of laughs,” he added.

“That’s what we did. We laughed so much! Like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people. We enjoy laughing at all times,” Barrymore said.

“I love that we’ve maintained our love because it — I don’t think it’ll ever, I know from my end, it’ll never go anywhere,” Long said. “I’ll love you, always. You know? I’m glad that we’re able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

Barrymore immediately got emotional and the audience began to clap.

“I will always love you so much. You’re so important to me,” Barrymore said before the pair got out of their seats to hug.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too. You know? I feel like when we used to like, talk and FaceTime, I was always like, you know, ‘I’ve really grown up Justin.’ Like, I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated,” Barrymore added.

“We had so much fun together! But we were, you know, more hedonistic, more immature. You know, we would get together. We would break up, you know, there was chaos,” she said.

“Fun chaos,” Long reassured. “Most hedonism is fun.”

They continued to reminisce about their relationship and laughed over the crazy game nights they used to host with A-list celebs like Quentin Tarantino.

Long recalled that during one particular game night, Tarantino was “all juiced up and wild,” which made Barrymore spit out her water across the stage in laughter.

Barrymore concluded the segment by praising the idea of championing your ex-partners.

“You know, one of the things I find so compelling and what I said at the beginning of the show in the cold open is, you know, how great it is to champion your ex because I wonder where does the friendship go? And if we can be that and people can have that it’s so respecting of what once was,” she said.

