‘I’m a Journalist!’ Fox Anchor Fumes After Guest Accuses Her of Cheerleading For Ron DeSantis

Fox News’s Harris Faulkner vehemently protested on Thursday when one of her guests, former Democratic congressional candidate Desiree Tims, accused the anchor of cheerleading for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

The exchange began with Faulkner asking Tims to weigh in on the latest polling in the Democratic presidential primary. “Desiree. When you look at it where the president is in the polling right now and we can we can pop some of this up,” Faulkner began, adding:

New Fox polling shows that while Biden is backed by 62% of Democratic primary voters, his challengers, Robert Kennedy Junior and Marianne Williamson, have a combined 28%. I mean, that’s not an also ran number. That’s a significant number. That’s almost a third of voters are looking at somebody else in the race, whether they would choose those two or not, they’re looking at somebody else. Your thoughts?

“There are also polls that came out recently that show President Biden absolutely crushing former President Donald Trump. Look, the reality is we’re going to have another matchup in 2024 between likely President Biden and President Donald Trump. And I think the results will be the same,” Tims replied as Faulkner cut her off.

“I know you want it to be him and I believe you believe that it will be,” Faulkner interjected.

“That’s what it’s going to be and I know you guys on the far right really want Ron DeSantis to be the nominee, but I don’t think he has the charism or personality to beat out the entertainer and chief,” Tims shot back as the two began speaking over each other.

“I don’t know who you are talking to in terms of ‘you guys,’” Faulkner said as Tims finished her remark.

“I know that wasn’t meant for me, I am a journalist!” Faulkner insisted.

“I think it’s going to be Trump and it’s going to be Biden and it’s going to be a matchup and the results will be the same,” Tims concluded.

“So and hopefully. Yeah, okay. I’m sure you heard what I said,” Faulkner said as she continued the interview and turned to her other guest:

So look, how fair is it that there wouldn’t even be a debate that Biden does, the so-called clearing the field, that other voices are not even welcome when you have an octogenarian running would be 86 if he makes it into the office again through an entire next term. David, don’t Democrats, doesn’t America, don’t people deserve to see this president go up against some of the other best in his party?

