‘I’m Actually Shocked at You!’ Jessica Tarlov Hammers Jesse Watters For Comparing Jan. 6th to Hunter Laptop Suppression

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov was “shocked” on Tuesday that her co-host on The Five, Jesse Watters, compared the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol to the New York Post Hunter Biden laptop story being temporarily suppressed on social media in 2020.

The exchange began with Dana Perino asking Tarlov, “How did the Democrats take that New York Times poll today that showed 43-43 tied Biden Trump?”

“Well, we wet the bed, as is our practice,” Tarlov quipped, adding:

I think it’s important. So, first of all, there are a bunch of other polls that do have Biden up now. He used to be down in the Real Clear Politics average. Now he’s up on average. But The New York Times/Siena poll is a very reputable poll and had a lot of components to it that are quite startling for Democrats, like the gains that Trump has made amongst Black voters. Black men, I should point out, not Black women. And with Latinos, the edge for Joe Biden was basically nil. Right. It was three points, I think. Now, this happens frequently. We talked about this going into the midterms. There was all that discussion that, you know, the Democrats are going to lose Latino voters and then that isn’t what happened at all. But you have to play every day like it’s the most important day of your life. You can’t take any constituency for granted what he’s.

“Is that what he’s doing at the beach?” Perino joked.

“No, that’s not… You are pro-vacation,” Tarlov replied.

“I’m pro vacation and I want the government to go on one,” Perino shot back.

“Just a little bit about the indictment, though, listening to what Jesse said, I completely understand the fact that there are a lot of people who feel that way. When you look at the fact that Trump is tied with Biden right now and he’s “quadicted” by middle of August, we would expect,” Tarlov continued, as Watters asked about “quadicted” as a term.

“Well, that’s what we’re calling it. I don’t know what else to say, but there are some incredibly important facts that have come out about the January 6th case,” Tarlov continued, adding:

Steve Bannon is on tape talking before the election about how they’re going to act as if Trump won it before he even knows what’s going to happen. You have Peter Navarro who goes on TV bragging about this. He even wrote a book about how Steve Bannon has orchestrated the whole thing and it’s like a football team and that he’s the quarterback. I think they were the Green Bay Packers. I guess maybe he’s from there. That’s disturbing. And deprivation of rights is about nullifying people’s constitutional right to be able to vote and have their vote counted. And this idea of minimizing January 6th down to Code Pink screaming about abortion rights or whatever in the atrium and what happened on January 6th is not going to fly with a majority of Americans.

“So indict the FBI, the FBI, deprive people of rights when they covered up the laptop or the CIA,” Watters interjected.

“What are you talking about?” Tarlov shot back.

“You know what I’m talking about. That’s corruption before the election. And that denies people running…” Watters replied as Tarlov jumped in.

“Having a story, a New York Post story taken down for 24 hours. And what happened on January 6th are so utterly incomparable. I’m actually shocked at you!” she declared.

“It would have changed the election,” Watters claimed.

“I expect your mother will text at me,” Tarlov joked as the other hosts spoke over her.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

