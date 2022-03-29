‘I’m Ashamed of What You Just Said’: Jesse Watters Dings Piers Morgan for Defending Will Smith

Piers Morgan slightly came to Will Smith’s defense on The Five Tuesday by saying his slapping of Chris Rock should be put in “perspective.” It was a take that did not sit well with cohost Jesse Watters.

“I think we got to get some perspective,” Morgan said about the slap at Sunday’s Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“There’s a war on. There’s a meme doing the rounds and it has President Zelensky, and he’s on the phone to Will Smith saying, ‘Will, I just heard Vladimir Putin insulted your wife.'”

Morgan said Will Smith believed that Rock knew Jada Pinkett Smith has alopecia but joked about her lack of hair anyway. Rock has said he was unaware.

“He’s an innocent victim of this,” Morgan added.

“So you think that words are a justification for violence?” Jeanine Pirro asked.

“No,” Morgan replied. “You can’t ever condone violence in that situation and I don’t.” However, he added, he “can understand” why Will Smith reacted as he did.

Watters chimed in later in the segment.

“I’m ashamed of what you just said because you of all people should have thicker skin,” he said to Morgan. “If someone makes a crack about you and you’re that successful and your wife is sitting there and she’s that successful, it’s a roast. Take the joke and move on.”

Morgan then explained, “I interviewed Jada Pinkett Smith for CNN and Will Smith turned up. It was in New York. He turned up and he sat in shadows lurking. And he came up to me before he started, and he went, ‘Mr. Morgan, don’t upset my wife. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.’ I now know what he meant.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com