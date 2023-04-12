‘I’m Asking About YOUR Party’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Refuses to Accept Republican Saying Democrats Equally to Blame on Assault Weapon Ban

CNN’s Poppy Harlow argued with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) when the Republican insisted repeatedly that Democrats deserve just as much blame for the lack of new gun laws as his own party does.

Turner previously endorsed a ban on the sale of “military style” rifles, and his daughter across the street from a 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio that left nine victims dead.

In a Wednesday interview with Turner, Harlow noted Turner’s openness to new gun restrictions compared to many of his fellow Republicans and asked why more were not in favor of new restrictions, especially in the wake of mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville.

Turner pushed back on this, blaming both Republican and Democrat House speakers for not reintroducing a Bill Clinton era ban on the sale of military style weapons, which expired back in 2004.

“I don’t really think it’s a partisan issue. As you know, since the Clinton ban on the sale of military style weapons expired … Since it expired, not one speaker, not one Democrat, not one Republican speaker have brought to the floor a bill that would extend that ban or renew that ban,” Turner said.

“President [Joe] Biden has repeatedly called for an assault weapons ban, chairman. President Biden has repeatedly called for this,” Harlow pushed back.

“There has not been Democrat or one Republican speaker who has brought to the floor a bill to renew the Clinton ban that expired,” Turner said.

Harlow still refused the accept the point and tried to steer the debate back to Republicans.

“I’m asking you about your party and why you think more fellow Republicans will not renew an assault weapons ban that you think is needed,” she said.

“Well I don’t think Democrats are agreeing to it either is my point,” Turner said. “This is not passing out of Congress. It’s not like this is a bipartisan impediment -”

“You don’t think Democrats have called for that?” Harlow asked.

“Nancy Pelosi could have brought this bill to the floor at any moment and has never done so,” Turner said.

Harlow gave up the effort to get Turner to blast his fellow Republicans over Democrats, claiming she didn’t get an answer.

“I was trying to get your answer on your fellow Republicans on something you think is very important and is clearly very important to you,” she said.

“I think the opposition is bipartisan,” Turner said. “I absolutely do.”

Harlow began to ask if both parties are equally to blame before saying they were out of time.

“You know that’s the case,” Turner squeezed in before the segment ended.

Watch above via CNN.

