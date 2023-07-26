‘I’m Disgusted’: Holocaust Survivor Says ‘Fox News Should Apologize’ For Gutfeld’s Remarks

A Holocaust survivor condemned Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday and called on the network to apologize after Gutfeld made controversial remarks about survival in concentration camps this week.

Gutfeld sparked controversy this week during a debate on The Five about Florida’s new slavery curriculum, which teaches students that slaves “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

During the debate, Gutfeld compared the situation to Jews who “had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills” and said, “You had to be useful. Utility. Utility kept you alive.”

On Tuesday, Holocaust survivor Michael Bornstein told CNN host Abby Phillip:

Well, I’m disgusted, basically. My father was an accountant and he had basically negotiating skills. He and my brother were gassed in Auschwitz. My mother knew how to pack— learned how to pack bullets that killed Jewish people. There were over 6 million people killed in the Holocaust, over a million people killed in Auschwitz, and there’s no silver lining to killing 6 million people, or talking about slaves and the benefits of slaves and learning what they were doing.

Bornstein’s daughter, Debbie Bornstein, told CNN that while it wasn’t so shocking to see such comments being made by “conspiracy theorists” online, “what’s shocking is when a guy in a blazer, who is the host at a major news network, gets on the air and spews that same kind of garbage that minimizes the murder of 6 million people.”

She added, “That is what is really shocking and really, really dangerous and upsetting.”

Her father then called on Fox News to apologize and said, “I think people are looking for notoriety. Whatever it takes to get the audience to listen to the news, whether it’s fake news or whatever is necessary, and I think it has to stop.”

“As I said, Fox News should apologize, the host should apologize, and there’s no room for this fake news on television,” he concluded.

Gutfeld’s comments were condemned by the Auschwitz Memorial this week, which accused the Fox News host of oversimplifying the Holocaust with his remark.

The White House also condemned Gutfeld’s comments, calling them an “obscenity” and an “extreme lie that insults the memory of the millions of people who suffered from the evils of the Holocaust.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com