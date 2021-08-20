Rob O’Neill, the former U.S. Navy SEAL who claimed he was the one who killed Osama bin Laden, threw out a suggestion on how to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul.

Appearing on Primetime with Will Cain, O’Neill declared, “I’m a big believer in the acronym KISS: Keep it simple, stupid. And I was talking to another SEAL Team Six operator with whom I served for 20 years. I’m going to call him Tiny. And Tiny told me the response: ‘Here’s how you get the Americans out. Tiny smash with hammer. And that’s it.'”

O’Neill then explained how he’d approach the situation, and made a brief comment touting the big lie about the election:

Look, I don’t want to be in charge, but if I was would I want to get the Americans? Cool. Give me nine guys I’m gonna walk through the streets and I’m gonna kill everyone I see, and I’m gonna grab the Americans. It is not difficult. But we have these people who are in charge that are a disgrace. I am amazed that there hasn’t been at least 30 generals and admirals that haven’t resigned or been fired today. But we won’t because we have a commander-in-chief that was put there through whatever happened at four in the morning on election night. This is nonsense. It’s insulting.

O’Neill went on to say that every member and former member of the military he spoke with today feels “gross.”

“And that’s how you should feel. You should feel gross. We don’t ask the Taliban permission. You know what we do? We kick their ass, that’s it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

