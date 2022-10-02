‘I’m In My Happy Place’: SNL’s 48th Season Cold Open Portrays Trump Sheltering at Mar-a-Lago During Hurricane Ian

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 48th season with a sketch that took on former President Donald Trump, but also went with a very meta, self-depreciating approach to the show’s return to air.

The cold open imagined what would happen if Peyton and Eli Manning did commentary beyond football. Guest host Miles Teller took on the role of Peyton, and the show set the tone with a shot of Mar-a-Lago.

“Oh, good, Trump sketch,” said “Peyton” with a drawl of sarcasm. “Way to mix it up.”

While Mar-a-Lago has been in the news a lot ever since the FBI’s raid for classified documents, the skit showed Trump being asked by his lawyer if he wanted to hide there to ride out Hurricane Ian.

“It’s the safest place I have been in two years,” Trump proclaimed. “There’s no lawyers, no FBI. I’m in my happy place.”

The skit continued with the Manning brothers commenting on a visit Trump received from South Dakota governor Kristi Noem after the rollback of Roe V. Wade.

“A political impression that no one asked for,” Peyton commented. “What about a fun impression like Anthony Fauci or Lindsey Graham or Rudy Giuliani?”

“Those were all done by Kate McKinnon,” Peyton was told by Andrew Dismukes’ Eli, a very stark reminded that McKinnon left the show after last season.

The cold open continued with several other self-aware quips, including cracks at Bowen Yang, jokes about Teller’s role in the opening act, and jabs at the show itself.

“The show’s in a rebuilding year for sure. Fourteen attempted jokes this episode, only one mild laugh and three chuckles,” said Peyton. “Thank God they’ve got Kendrick Lamar because that’s the only reason anyone is tuning in.”

Watch above via NBC.

