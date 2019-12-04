Professor Pamela Karlan, one of the witnesses testifying today in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, made a point of scolding the ranking Republican on the committee.

Congressman Doug Collins railed against the process in his opening statement and had this to say about the witnesses being called:

“America will see why most people don’t go to law school. No offense to our professors. But please, really, we’re bringing you in here today to testify on stuff most of you have already written about, all four, for the opinions that we already know out of the classrooms that maybe you’re getting ready for finals in, to discuss things that you probably haven’t had a chance — unless you’re really good on TV of watching the hearings over the last couple of weeks, you couldn’t have possibly actually digested the Adam Schiff report from yesterday or the Republican response in any real way.”

As Karlan began her opening statement, she said, “Today you are being asked to consider whether protecting those elections requires impeaching a president. That is an awesome responsibility.”

She then took a moment to call out Collins and say, “Mr. Collins, I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing, because I would not speak about these things without reviewing the facts, so I’m insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don’t care about those facts.”

“But everything I read on those occasions tells me that when President Trump invited, indeed, demanded, foreign involvement in our upcoming election, he struck at the very heart of what makes this a republic to which we pledge allegiance,” she continued.

You can watch both above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]