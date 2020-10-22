‘I’m Jealous’: Chris Wallace Lauds ‘Very Substantive Debate’ After His Descended Into Chaos

Fox News’ Chris Wallace offered a bit of dry humor while reacting to the final debate between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden.

Wallace joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Thursday night for their reaction panel as the debate in Nashville wrapped up. Wallace began with a frank reflection of how NBC’s Kristen Welker kept things under control as moderator, whereas the debate he presided over went way off the rails.

“First of all, I’m jealous,” Wallace said with a snicker. “I would’ve liked to have been able to moderate that debate and get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions. I thought it was a good debate. A good, substantive debate. Two competing visions for the country.”

Wallace continued by going through the highs and lows for Biden and Trump, saying “the topics and the questions played more to Biden’s advantage than they did to the president’s.” In terms of the moment when Trump tried to press the ex-veep over the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, Wallace assessed that the elder Biden “was very successful in countering it by immediately throwing the president on defense about his China bank account and then especially on his failure to turn over his tax returns.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

