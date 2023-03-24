‘I’m Not In Favor of This’: Fox Host Rips GOP’s ‘Parents Bill of Rights’ After it Passes the House as Federal Power Grab

Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell broke from some of the praise the House-passed Parents Bill of Rights was receiving on Friday to argue Republicans should have done the opposite if education mattered to them.

The Parents Bill of Rights Act would require schools to publish their curriculum to the public and give parents far more influence over policies and materials. Democratic lawmakers like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) took to the House floor this week to argue the bill would be used to limit education and ban books. In a more fiery moment, the congressman claimed “extreme MAGA Republicans” don’t want children to learn about the Holocaust.

Jeffries earned plenty of blowback for the comment, including from Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News on Friday where she called it an “egregious” lie.

“Did they all go out drinking together?” she said of House Democrats. “Because that was totally nuts.”

McDowell agreed the Jeffries comment was a lie, but argued Republicans should have been fighting for less federal government in schools, rather than more.

“I am not a big believer in giving more federal power and putting more federal power over education. Education is primarily a state and local responsibility and the states are taking it into their hands, giving parents power and parental bills of rights are in play in [multiple states],” the Fox anchor said.

The Fox anchor argued Republicans should have been fighting against the Department of Education and pushing for “states and localities” to take more control of schools, rather than adding to a centralized system.

“I am not in favor of this, but with the Republicans actually should have done is taken all this caterwauling from the left and said, you know what, you’re right,” she said. “We shouldn’t have the federal government in the role of education and telling parents what to do. We should get rid of the Department of Education and we should send it all back to the states and the localities.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com