Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell got highly indignant with Marie Harf when the liberal Fox News contributor argued that it is not the time to laugh about the coronavirus while people are dying.

McDowell and Harf were panelists Wednesday on Outnumbered, where the conversation revolved around new public safety restrictions being put into place while Covid case numbers are rising nationwide. Many of these new measures account for gatherings likely to happen as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

“This just kills me,” Emily Compagno groaned. “There’s a meme floating around that points out you can have six people over for Thanksgiving but 30 for a funeral? I’ll be having a funeral for my pet turkey on November 26 when he passes away. Refreshments will be provided.”

As Compagno continued slamming lockdown policies, her colleagues laughed at her meme reference, and McDowell followed up by recalling another pandemic Thanksgiving meme she has seen.

It’s a sheriff’s department deputy with a battering ram at somebody’s front door and it says “we know you bought a turkey that feeds 12 to 15.” If I lived in Oregon, my words to that governor: “Come get me and my turkey and my guests. I dare you.”

After #OneLuckyGuy Pete Hegseth joined the meme-sharing and ripping the “ridiculous” new rules, Harf reminded the panel “it’s not a joke,” and “people are dying every day in this country” from the virus. As Harf went on about how the pandemic is still a serious situation that must be counteracted, McDowell angrily retorted, “God forbid we laugh at a meme on the Internet! God forbid we have a chuckle about a meme on the Internet!”

“It’s fine, but people aren’t taking these restrictions seriously and people are dying every single day,” Harf responded. “I get the memes, it’s just not the time to joke.”

“I’m not laughing at death!” McDowell bitterly replied.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]