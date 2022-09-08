‘I’m Not the Biggest Fan’: Brit Gives Candid Response to CNN Reporter When Asked About Queen Elizabeth

As the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing spread through the world, a CNN reporter caught a British local’s candid response to the loss of the monarch.

As CNN’s Scott Mclean approached the young woman, he asked, “I just wonder what you thought, what your first reaction was when you heard the news that the Queen is under medical supervision?”

“I mean, I think it’s pretty sad. Like when anyone kind of gets in that position, like, you wouldn’t want that to happen to your own family member. I’m not like the biggest fan of the Queen or just like the monarchy in general. So I wasn’t like that upset or overwhelmed by it. It was just something that happens, I guess,” she said bluntly.

But the reporter pushed even further, saying, “You’re not the biggest fan of the monarchy. I wonder why?”

“Mainly to do with like British, like colonial history, things like that, a lot of things that have gone on, which have been quite shady even like recently with like Prince Andrew and everything. So, yeah, I’m not really that biggest fan,” she reiterated.

“Fair enough,” Mclean said before thanking the woman and parting ways.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Castle estate. Members of the Royal Family gathered at Balmoral throughout the day before the official announcement of her passing was made. The Queen’s declining health had become more apparent in recent months. Her son, King Charles III is set to ascend the throne and will be returning to London tomorrow to begin his reign.

Listen above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com