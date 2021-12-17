‘I’m Sorry It Happened’: Kim Potter Offers Tearful Remorse During Dramatic Cross Examination

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, broke down again on the witness stand on Friday and expressed remorse for what she did.

“You stopped doing your job completely,” said prosecutor Erin Eldridge. “You didn’t communicate what happened over the radio, right?”

“No,” replied a distraught Potter.

“You didn’t make sure any officers knew what you had just done, right,” asked Eldridge.

“No,” said Potter, tearing up.

“You didn’t run down the street and try to save Daunte Wright’s life, did you?” asked Eldridge.

“No,” said Potter, still distraught.

“You didn’t check on the other car that had been hit, did you?”

“No,” said Potter, breaking down.

“That all happened just down the road from you,” asked Eldridge.

“Yes,” said Potter, barely able to keep it together.

“You were focused on what you had done because you had just killed somebody,” asked Eldridge.

“I’m sorry it happened!” said a fraught Potter, tearing up.

Potter then put her hands over her face, which bowed. Still distraught, Potter said, “I’m so sorry.”

“Ms. Potter, from your reaction today, and from reaction on your video, you didn’t plan to use deadly force that day, did you?” asked Eldridge.

“No,” said an emotionally-distressed Potter.

“You didn’t want to use deadly force, did you,” asked Eldridge.

Potter’s defense team objected, but was overruled by the judge, Regina Chu.

“No,” said Potter, distraught. “No.”

“Because you knew that deadly force was unreasonable and unwarranted in these circumstances,” asked Eldridge.

“I didn’t want to hurt anybody,” said an emotional Potter.

“And that’s why you said ‘I’m going to prison’?’’ questioned Eldridge.

“I don’t,” said Potter, who was unable to finish her though as Potter’s defense team said Eldridge asked the judge “three times” about whether Potter intended to hurt anyone.

Chu sustained the objection.

“Ms. Potter, you know the difference between left and right, do you,” asked Eldridge, referring to the taser being on the left and the firearm being on the right of her duty belt.

Potter’s defense team objected to the question. Chu sustained the objection.

Afterward, Eldridge walked away, having finished her cross-examination for the moment.

Potter faces a count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted, she faces a maximum 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine.

