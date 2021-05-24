In Understatement of the Century, Lindsey Graham Says Trump Will Have ‘Some Damage to Repair’ If He Runs in 2024

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Sean Hannity Monday night that if Donald Trump runs in 2024, he’d probably win the Republican primary and possibly the general election, though he said Trump is “going to have some damage to repair” beforehand.

There are understatements and then there’s what Graham said.

“I would look at what President Trump did and choose that as my way forward,” said Graham of the man who lost the 2020 election by 74 electoral votes and seven million popular votes, and who arguably cost his party the House in 2018 and the Senate in the 2021 Georgia runoff elections.

No matter, Graham said Trump is the way forward, even as he threw in a massive caveat:

It should be an America First agenda and if President Trump runs, he’s going to have some damage to repair, but I think he’s in great shape to win the primary and could get reelected. And my question is, if he’s the nominee would you support him? I would like to hear a lot of people answer that question.

“Some damage to repair.”

Unfortunately for Graham and the GOP, damage repair in this case may require a time machine as the United States is still grappling with the aftermath of an insurrection that Trump incited, as well as an ongoing pandemic that Trump, by his own admission, downplayed even as he said he understood the severity of the situation.

Trump spent his presidency demonizing the media (“the enemy of the people“), Democrats (“They are vicious, horrible people“), Republicans who opposed him (“RINO losers”), a Republican who was insufficiently loyal to him (“weak and untruthful slime ball“), his own Vice President “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution“), among so many other groups and individuals.

That’s a lot of damage.

Five years ago, Graham of all people warned Republicans what would happen to their party if they nominated Trump.

If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2016

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]