Julia Letlow, the representative-elect for Louisiana’s fifth district, make a powerful and very personal appeal for Americans to get vaccinated on CBS Sunday.

Letlow won the special election in the district after her husband Luke Letlow — who won in 2020 — died in December after being hospitalized with covid.

On Face the Nation, Letlow started out by noting how millions of families across the country have faced that same loss and heartbreak. “I see you, I hear you, and most importantly, I pray with you.”

She went on to say she is a “huge proponent” of vaccinations:

“It has life-saving capabilities, and I want to encourage anybody out there who’s eligible to go ahead and get that vaccine. It’s so important.”

Margaret Brennan brought up the problem of vaccine hesitation among many Republicans and asked what her message is to them.

“Look at my family. Use my story,” Letlow responded. “I experienced a tragedy in my immediate family, and covid can touch every family out there. And so if there is a vaccine that has life-saving capabilities, I want to encourage everyone to trust it and get the vaccine.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

