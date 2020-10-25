On Sunday, Fox News’ Arthel Neville spoke with a doctor specializing in infectious diseases who warned that Vice President Mike Pence should quarantine in light of the coronavirus outbreak emerging from his staff.

Neville interviewed Dr. Amesh Adalja for America’s News Headquarters, and she led with the news that Marc Short and other members of Pence’s office were diagnosed with Covid-19. This comes after the White House’s first coronavirus outbreak that infected President Donald Trump, and when asked for his thoughts on the development, Adalja warned “the vice president is at very high risk for developing coronavirus, and him getting daily tests is only going to take the risk down a little bit.”

“There probably is a need for him to self-quarantine for 14 days based on the amount of people that are around him that are positive and the number of contacts he probably had with them,” the doctor continued. “I’d want to know were all the contacts with or without masks? How long were those contacts? I do think there is a consideration that the vice president has been significantly exposed to the virus.”

Neville noted that the vice president and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative for the virus in the morning, and Mr. Pence intends to keep campaigning for Trump’s reelection. When she asked Adalja if it was safe for Pence to travel, he couldn’t say that it was.

He likely was significantly exposed and we know that a test is just one moment in time and that you can’t test yourself out of self-quarantine. I do think that he needs to follow the CDC guidance and the fact is, if he was a significant exposure, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days, irrespective of any test result, and I think that’s what we should be actually held to: that same standard that every American is held to.

Watch above, via Fox News.

