‘Inflation is Eating His Presidency Alive’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says Biden’s Disapproval Is ‘Worst Overall’ in History

CNN data analyst Harry Enten said President Joe Biden is being savaged by record inflation, and noted his current disapproval rating is higher than all of his predecessors.

Enten joined AC360 Wednesday evening after June’s consumer price index report showed inflation jumped 9.1% last month, year-over-year.

Anderson Cooper reported the news, and noted a recession is “looming high on people’s minds.” The host asked Enten how it is affecting Biden’s strong disapproval rating.

Enten, citing polling from Monmouth University, noted polls from July 2021, December 2021, and this month show Biden’s 58% disapproval rating directly coincides with inflation being a major concern.

Last summer, the president’s disapproval rating was at 33%.

“A year ago, no one was saying inflation was a concern outside of [economist Larry Summers],” he said. “Now, it is a clear number one issue, and we see this clear correlation as more people are concerned about inflation, Joe Biden’s disapproval rating climbs ever higher.”

Cooper asked, “How does President Biden stack up against other presidents at this time in [his presidency]?”

Enten noted Biden is polling lower than any other president in “polling history”:

Yeah, so we can look at both Joe Biden’s disapproval rating on inflation and Joe Biden’s disapproval rating overall, and what we see is his disapproval rating on inflation is topping 70%. His disapproval rating overall is still in the 50s. But, if you compare that to every single other president at this point in their first term throughout polling history, this goes all the way back since the 1940s, he is the worst on both.

“The reason he is worst overall is because inflation is eating his presidency alive at this point,” Enten concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

