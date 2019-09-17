During their on-air handoff, Fox News primetime hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham yukked it up when the former teased the latter that she had cut away a few minutes early from President Donald Trump’s televised rally the night before.

“Am I allowed to lodge a complaint? I’m watching the rest of the president’s speech in New Mexico last night and I wanted to see the ending. You cut to [your show’s] debate early, and it was just at the end,” Hannity complained, while smiling.

“Is that the White House speaking or is that you?” Ingraham fired back, before adding seconds later, “I couldn’t tell. I’m just teasing you.”

“We were right at the crescendo! Imagine a great work of Back or Mozart and then, you’re about to crescendo…” Hannity said.

“Got it, got it,” Ingraham broke in, rolling her eyes. “You know what we used to say in the courtroom, I will take that under advisement. But I got an idea. You handle your hour, I’ll handle my hour.”

“Don’t take it personally. Aawwwwwww, I was, ohhhhhhhh,” Hannity countered. “I had to find it online!”

