Protests are getting wild at Hong Kong International Airport, where antigovernment demonstrators are clashing with police in brawls that have turned bloody.

Stunning new footage is making the rounds on social media. One clip shows a police officer was under attack from a mob of protestors after he had grabbed an individual. The officer can be seen drawing his gun in defense, causing the protestors to jump back until fellow officers rush to his aid. Watch that video here, via the Wall Street Journal’s Mike Bird.

We’ve also posted a livestream of the protests, which you can watch above, via the Washington Post.

This story is developing.

