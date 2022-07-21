A White House security official who was with former President Donald Trump before the Capitol attack said he and others were in a state of “shock” after he asked to join protestors.

The agent recounted a collective apprehension to allow the then-president to join what he said would turn a “democratic” event into “something else” entirely.

During Thursday’s prime time hearing, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot played a previously unheard pre-recorded interview with a member of Trump’s security team.

Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) reminded viewers Trump told a crowd before the riot he would be going with them to protest at the Capitol. He had every intention of doing so.

For the first time on Thursday, the country heard from a member of Trump’s security team. The security agent’s voice was filtered to protect his identity.

He was asked why he felt apprehensive about escorting Trump on foot to the Capitol.

A transcript of the interview reads:

AGENT: To be completely honest, we were all in a state of shock. INTERVIEWER: Because why? AGENT: Because it just – one, I think the actual physical feasibility of doing it, and then also we all knew what that indicated, and what that meant. That this was no longer a rally, this was going to move to something else if he physically walked to the Capitol. I don’t know if you want to use the word insurrection, coup, whatever. We all knew this would move from a normal democratic, you know, public event into something else. INTERVIEWER: What was driving that sentiment, considering this part of it, the actual breach of the Capitol, hadn’t happened yet? AGENT: Why were we alarmed? INTERVIEWER: Right. AGENT: The president wanted to lead tens of thousands of people to the Capitol. I think that was enough grounds for us to be alarmed.

“Even though he understood many of his supporters were armed, the president was still adamant to go to the Capitol when he got off the stage at the ellipse,” Luria said. “A secret service detail was equally determined to not let him go.”

Trump was denied his demand to go to the Capitol and instead taken back to the White House.

Watch above, via CNN.

