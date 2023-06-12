‘Insurrections, Weirdos and Freaks!’ Joe Scarborough Yells at GOP Support of a President Who ‘STEALS NUCLEAR SECRETS!’

Joe Scarborough opened Monday’s Morning Joe by continuing on an idea he expressed Sunday on Twitter, presumably after seeing many leading GOP officials defend former President Donald Trump on the political talk shows.

Scarborough posted CBS Poll numbers that revealed that 80% of the country saw the alleged keeping of nuclear and military docs as a national security risk. In comparison, only 38% of Republicans saw it that way. He called GOP support of Trump’s indictment over his handling of classified documents “political self-harm.”

Trump’s indictment further radicalizes Republican base and pulls the GOP further from swing voters who will decide the 2024 election. This is political self-harm taken to an even higher level. There seems to be no end to the election losses Trump will continue bringing to… pic.twitter.com/hvHao0FoUw — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 11, 2023

Scarborough referenced the same CBS poll before rhetorically asking of the Republicans, “What do you expect? This is what they did after January the sixth.”

He then explained the pol showing “where the core of the Republican Party was it was going to vote in primaries, which he explained as”How many people think that stealing nuclear secrets is bad?” noting that “64% of Donald Trump’s Republican Party — They don’t think it’s a bad thing to steal nuclear secrets. 64%. Hey, good luck with that party. Good luck with that.”

“You keep narrowing down your base until you have insurrectionists, weirdos, and freaks. And that’s where we are. Everybody, look, you’re freaking out about what’s going on. Look at that number,” he added before yelling. “That is us people who actually give a damn about a PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WHO STEALS NUCLEAR SECRETS AND THEN LIES ABOUT IT TO THE FBI when the FBI tries to retrieve nuclear secrets.”

Morning Joe’s control room made the curious decision to hold up a graphic that noted only 80% of the country saw this as a national security risk for nearly the entirety of Scarborough’s rant, but win some, lose some.

The segment continued over the really bad politics at play by the Republican’s reaction to the Trump indictment, at least in the eyes of the Morning Joe panel at hand.

Watch above via MSNBC

