An emotional interview with a witness who described her harrowing escape from the gunman in Odessa who killed seven people ended with MSNBC anchor Alex Witt in tears.

Witt spoke with Shauna Saxton on Sunday, a day after a gunman went on a rampage in West Texas that ended with seven people dead and over 20 people wounded.

“He followed us through the cars and off down the road, and he only followed us for about a mile. It wasn’t the whole time, but at one point he was pulling up to the side of my car, he was reattaching himself to our vehicle, and when I saw him do that in the mirror, I sped,” she recounted.

“I floored it hard. I was — I was a danger to society at that moment, when I was driving fast. And we got to a stoplight and there was no way I was going to stop at that stoplight, so I turned immediately to the right and went in to a neighborhood,” she continued. “My next thought that went through my head was just all the people that were there and I couldn’t warn them. I couldn’t tell them.”

Saxton also said she got a look at the gunman’s face.

“He looked crazy,” she said. “His mind — he looked crazed. Excited. Not excited in a happy or good way, just amped up, maybe is a better word, and he wasn’t right. He wasn’t right. His hair was all disheveled. He was looking at the gun and looking at me and then the gun came up.”

“I feel so lucky that I was not hurt, and I’m so — I’m so sad inside because I knew what was coming toward people, and I couldn’t help them,” Saxton said, choking up.

“It’s okay,” Witt responded, also choked up. “Okay. Shawna, God bless you and your family. You take care of yourself.”

“Thank you so much. We’ll be thinking of you. You did great,” Witt said. Saxton asked her to pray for all of the victims.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com